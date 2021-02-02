Fr. Weeder is honored alumnus

Father James Weeder (third from left), a 1990 graduate of St. Michael’s School, was named this year’s Distinguished Alumni at the Catholic Schools Week opening mass on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Each year, a past graduate of St. Michael’s School receives this award. Board of Education member Sarah Moeller and Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz presented the award.

In the photo above are, l.-r., Fr. Mark, Paul Weeder, Fr. James and Sue Weeder.