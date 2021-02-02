Boone County mobile food pantry will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, starting at 9 a.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.
Vehicles will line up on the same basis as in previous months.
Volunteers are asked to arrived by 8:15 a.m. and dress warm to work both outside and inside. All volunteers are also asked to wear masks.
Mobile food pantry coming here Feb. 6
