NG FFA teams perform well at districts

Newman Grove FFA teams performed well in district judging events held Friday, Jan. 29, at Northeast Community College, Norfolk.The agronomy team (Eric Stock, Caleb Preister, Kaison Voelker, Lucas Krueger, Morgann Johnson and Carter Schacher) finished fourth at districts. Caleb Preister earned fourth place overall with a blue ribbon. Earning red ribbons were Eric Stock and Kaison Voelkner.In food science, Paige Beller earned a blue ribbon and Chelsa Reardon earned a red ribbon.The junior livestock team (Trent Patzel, Mara Ranslem, Autumn Patzel, Cora Patzel, Noah Sorenson, Christyan Anderson and Austin Wiese) finished in seventh place. Noah Sorensen earned 15th place overall and Mara Ranslem was 20th overall.