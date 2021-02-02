Petersburg Community Club met Feb. 1

Petersburg Community Club members met Feb. 1, 2021 at the Legion Club.

Chairman Brett Temme reached out to most of the committee heads and noted Janice Miller would like to step down from the Christmas caroling committee. Jen Thieman volunteered to fill that spot. Tori Petsche has agreed to fill a position on the executive committee.

Jordan Anderson is planning on March 20th, tentatively, for the ag brunch. Several additional members have volunteered for that committee.

Posters for the splash pad raffle are out, as well as the tickets.

Eric Petsche asked if the club wants the committee to move ahead with Puttin’ in P-Town at a later date. Members favored having the event possibly in April. Eric will speak with business owners. According to the ECDHD, events are now allowed at full capacity.

Clyde Stuhr brought a business sign from the community club sign display along Highway 14.

