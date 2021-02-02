Speech team earns awards at first meet

St. Edward High School speech team opened its 2021 competition schedule at the Bancroft-Rosalie Invitational on Jan. 30.

St. Edward oral interpretation of drama team won their event championship. Team members are Payton Fitchner, Madison Reeves, Malaina Francis, Grace Tibor and Izabelle Zurovski.

Grace Tibor also placed third in poetry, and Izabelle Zurovski placed seventh in poetry.