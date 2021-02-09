BC Middle School students qualify for Honor Choir

Five Boone Central seventh and eighth graders (l.-r.) Madison Gompert, Josiah Uma, Max Grosch, Phillip Carnley and Lacie Miller, with choir director Michele Wright, traveled to Stanton on Feb. 6 to participate in the Stanton Junior High Honor Choir.

More than 70 choir students from 12 schools took part. Guest clinician was Mrs. Barina Buresh Crosland, director of Vocal Music at Arlington Public Schools.

The students worked in rehearsals all day, and presented a concert for a limited public audience at 4 p.m.

This was the first multi-school music event since last February due to the COVID pandemic. Safety protocols were in place.