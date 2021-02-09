County takes delivery of new ambulance

Boone County Commissioners accepted delivery and approved payment for the new Boone County Ambulance during their regular meeting Monday, Feb. 8.The new unit was ordered in February last year and lettering was recently completed. Total cost is $238,420. The former county ambulance, a 2015 model, is being sold by the county to the Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department.The ambulance, manufactured by Danko/Demers, is mounted on a Ford F-450 chassis. Rusty Bruland, ambulance supervisor, was assisted by Amy Zaruba, paramedic, in designing the patient compartment. The unit is used primarily for patient transfers.