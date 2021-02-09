Many area residents in Phase 1B lined up for COVID-19 vaccinations at Boone County Health Center last Wednesday, Feb. 3, keeping staff members were busy at the registration desk.
A total of 288 vaccinations were given that day. Age 65 and over are eligible in Phase 1B.
You can register for the vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Many line up for COVID shots at BCHC
