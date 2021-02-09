News

Many line up for COVID shots at BCHC

February 9, 2021
FacebookTwitter

Many area residents in Phase 1B lined up for COVID-19 vaccinations at Boone County Health Center last Wednesday, Feb. 3, keeping staff members were busy at the registration desk.
A total of 288 vaccinations were given that day. Age 65 and over are eligible in Phase 1B.
You can register for the vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov.