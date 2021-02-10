Commissioners consider concrete to replace asphalt on 145th

Concrete on the first mile of 145th Street west of Petersburg was discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The street, currently asphalt, is just south of Rae Valley Market, has a variety of issues in maintenance. The county does not have equipment available to maintain the asphalt, so commissioners are considering a concrete resurfacing.

As per the agreement, the village is responsible for half the cost for the first 1,000 feet which would be about $55,000.

Chairman Corey Stokes stated the concrete surfacing is very likely to happen.

Members agreed they would have liked to have had some prior notice. Money for the village right now is a little tight, and they may need to see if a payment plan can be looked at.