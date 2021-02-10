Newman Grove FFA sets plans for FFA Week

Newman Grove FFA Chapter will be celebrating National FFA Week with special events Feb. 22-26,

• Monday, Feb. 22 — Daily trivia contests begin; Hide the FFA Emblem game; elementary school coloring contest; Elementary Ag Literacy lessons. No school at Lindsay Holy Family.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Staff and FFA member breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Official Dress Day and FFA T-shirt day; Business Appreciation celebration.

• Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Elementary Ag Literacy lessons at Lindsay Holy Family. No school at Newman Grove.

• Thursday, Feb. 25 — “Battle of the Tractors,” drive your tractor to school day; elementary and high school students can wear their favorite tractor gear and colors.

• Friday, Feb. 26 — Ag Olympics in the high school gyms at both Newman Grove and Lindsay HF; Kiss the Mystery Farm Animal.