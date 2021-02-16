Area FFA chapters gearing up for National FFA Week

FFA Chapters at most area schools are gearing up to celebrate National FFA Week, with some starting on Sunday, Feb. 21, and continuing through the week.

Following are the schedules for Boone Central, Newman Grove and St. Edward:

Boone Central

• Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Petting Zoo in the Ag Shop.

• Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Teacher Appreciation Day.

• Thursday, Feb. 25 — Chapter T-shirt Day.

• Friday, Feb. 26 — Drive Your Tractor to School Day.

• Sunday, Feb. 28 — Curbside/Carryout Pancake Feed at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Albion.

Newman Grove

• Monday, Feb. 22 — Daily trivia contests begin; Hide the FFA Emblem game; elementary school coloring contest; Elementary Ag Literacy lessons.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Staff and FFA member breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Official Dress Day and FFA T-shirt day; Business Appreciation celebration.

• Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Elementary Ag Literacy lessons at Lindsay Holy Family. No school at Newman Grove.

• Thursday, Feb. 25 — “Battle of the Tractors,” drive your tractor to school day; wear your favorite tractor gear and colors.

• Friday, Feb. 26 — Ag Olympics in the high school gyms at both Newman Grove and Lindsay HF; Kiss the Mystery Farm Animal

St. Edward

FFA Pancake Feed will be Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Edward Community Building.

Dress Up Days are:

• Monday – Pajama Day

• Tuesday – FFA Shirt Day

• Wednesday – Official Dress Day

• Thursday – Blue & Gold Day

• Friday – Flannel Friday