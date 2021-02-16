Darwin D. Bremer

Darwin Duane Bremer, 80 of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at his home near Albion.

Darwin is survived by his wife Teresa of Albion, four children: Todd (Kandi) Bremer of St. Edward, Laura Bremer of Lincoln, Darla (Jimmy) McBee of Independence, MO and Tracy (Scott) Moss of Wood River, eight grandchildren: Meredith (Corey) Cable of Bertrand, Sydney Bremer of Omaha, Beau Bremer (fiancé Maddie Martin) of Albion, Jessica, Allison, and Samantha Moss, all of Kearney, Reilly and Brody McBee of Independence, MO; great granddaughter Blake Cable and a great grandchild on the way, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son David, three sisters: Joann Hendrickson, Betty Brengelman and Donna Johnson, brother-in-law Bernard Hendrickson, nephew Curt Brengelman; and niece Erica (Johnson) Kerkman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church in Albion with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment followed in the parish cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.