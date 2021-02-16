Hastings resident Joanne C. Stahl, 85, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Providence Place, Hastings.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gerald and Jeannette Stahl, Milt and Zola Adams, and Jim Amsberry.

Surviving her are her children and spouses: Randall Stahl, Joni and Mark Philippi, Janine and Greg Schmidt, all of Hastings, brother and spouse: Harley and Susan Schmadeke of Deadwood, SD; grandchildren and spouses: Jocelyn and Travis Oakes, Caitlin and Micah Mumm, Mikel Philippi, Joel Philippi and Sierra Arvon, Sydnee and Steven Archibald, Xander Schmidt and Alexa Standard; great grandchildren: Crew Schmidt, Oliver Oakes and Layla Archibald, sister-in-law Marylin Amsberry, numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will be at Ansley Cemetery in Ansley.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.

