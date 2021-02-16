Lady Cards notch win in final week of regular season

Wins have been scarce for Boone Central in 2020-21, so it was uplifting for the Lady Cardinals to snare a victory in the final week of the regular season.

Boone Central defeated visiting Centura Feb. 9 before losing to Class B Northwest on the road Thursday.

“It was good to get a win as we head toward the postseason and start subs,” acknowledged Boone Central Coach Andy Imus.

Boone Central had a quick start against Centurta, faltered a bit in the mid-going, then finished a 47-38 victory with a strong second half.

The Cardinals bolted to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and expanded that to 12-0 before Centura (8-12) fought back to forge a 15-15 deadlock. Karlie Wies gave BC some momentum with a layup just prior to intermission and the Cardinals carried it into the final 16 minutes. Boone Central outscored the vicitors 15-9 in the third period and added another 15-point fourth quarter.

“We had a good start, but we had eight turnovers and didn’t take care of the ball very well in the second quarter. We also had a little foul trouble, so we got out of our full-court press – something that caused Centura fits in the first quarter,” Imus noted. “We went 11-of-12 from the line in the second half and scored 30 points. We went back to full court pressure, caused some turnovers and regained some momentum.”

A very tough Northwest squad thumped Boone Central 62-28 Thursday at Grand Island. The Lady Vikings raced to a 15-2 lead and, after Boone Central outscored the hosts 15-11 in the second period, Northwest (11-10) mounted a 20-6 run to take a commanding 46-23 advantage.

“We had a poor start – we rushed shots, forced passes down low, and just didn’t look very good offensively. That, in turn, led to Northwest scoring in transition, down low or on open threes,” Imus said. “The girls continued to battle, as we used some full court pressure to chip back. A Karlie Wies 3-pointer cut it to nine before half.

“As good teams do, Northwest responded after halftime. They came out on fire and hit their shots. We struggled to rebound, as we gave up 17 offensive rebounds, which is disappointing since we put a lot of stress and importance on rebounding the ball.

“A tough matchup for us, but one we can use to learn and get better from.”

