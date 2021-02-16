Newman Grove’s B & M Antiques/Architectural Salvage featured on ‘Pure Nebraska’

Jim and Esther Cox, and Jim’s brother, Brad, of B & M Antiques, Newman Grove, were featured in a recent “Pure Nebraska” broadcast about their business.

“We do traditional antiques, we do primitives,” Brad said. The primitives continue to be popular among customers. “If you can get something that’s got old paint on it, they don’t want new paint, they want old paint. So, you get things like old cabinets.”

The business also specializes in architectural finds. In addition to the storefront on Newman Grove’s Hale Avenue, Brad and Jim manage three warehouses full of items. These include old house components, antique woodwork, doors and many other items salvaged from old houses.

Excerpted from a KOLN-TV story by Jon Vanderford.