NG City Council considers ball field project

A project to make major renovations in the city ball fields was discussed by the Newman Grove City Council last Thursday night, Feb. 11.

Preparations for this project have been underway for more than a year.

Kari Fehringer and Kristi Anderson, committee members for Newman Grove REC, presented information on the progress to date.

The group plans to apply for grants from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Peter Kiewit Foundation, as well as the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The City of Newman Grove, as a government entity, would need to be the applicant for these grants. Councilman Byron Flood agreed to be the contact person between the city and the REC Committee.

A letter of inquiry must be submitted by March 15, 2021 to be eligible in the current grant cycle. These are reimbursement matching grants, so they would not be paid until after the work is completed and paid by the city. All facilities would need to be ADA compliant.

The amount donated so far is $44,365, not including some pending funds for the concession stand and other pending grants. Total budget is in the range of $260,000.

The planned work includes a new concession building, a covered picnic shelter, bleachers, fencing, dugouts, field dirt work and resurfacing, a sidewalk and scoreboard.