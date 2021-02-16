Petersburg projects raise funds in annual Big Give

Final totals from the 2020 Boone County Big Give are in, and they include a record $24,641 in sponsor funds that were added based on the number of donations received.

Those additional incentive funds bring the final 2020 Big Give total to a record $393,319 for the 24 participating organizations.

Final totals for Petersburg projects were:

• Petersburg Community Club, splash pad for park, 49 donors, $6,718.

• Petersburg Fire & Rescue, air packs, 33 donors, $3,793.