Final totals from the 2020 Boone County Big Give are in, and they include a record $24,641 in sponsor funds that were added based on the number of donations received.
Those additional incentive funds bring the final 2020 Big Give total to a record $393,319 for the 24 participating organizations.
Final totals for Petersburg projects were:
• Petersburg Community Club, splash pad for park, 49 donors, $6,718.
• Petersburg Fire & Rescue, air packs, 33 donors, $3,793.
Petersburg projects raise funds in annual Big Give
