St. Edward Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to remove the snow and clear all entrances to houses, garages, businesses and other buildings to allow access in case emergency services (fire or rescue) are needed.
If there happens to be a fire hydrant on your property, clear that as well, and clear all alleyways. Snow tends to pile up where it isn’t wanted and may cost rescuers precious minutes no matter what kind of emergency.
St. Edward Fire Department issues reminder to move snow for access
