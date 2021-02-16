Wells Drug, Albion, offering limited COVID vaccinations

Wells Drug of Albion is one of 33 pharmacies across Nebraska able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provided an update last Friday on the retail pharmacies participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to support COVID-19 vaccinations.

Each pharmacy last week received 100 to 200 Moderna first doses as part of the state’s initial pharmacy allocation, totaling 5,700 doses. It’s expected additional pharmacies will be added as the program expands.

Nebraskans are cautioned that retail pharmacy doses will be very limited for some time. Participating pharmacies are able to vaccinate those 65 and older.

Those interested in being vaccinated should register on the state site, vaccinate.ne.gov.