Red Cross blood drives are coming up in early March at Newman Grove and St. Edward.
The Newman Grove blood drive will be Monday, March 1, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church, 1011 Hale Street.
The St. Edward blood drive will be Tuesday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 507, Beaver Street, in St. Edward.
If you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining your blood donation eligibility. In most cases, there’s no deferral time if you receive a vaccine.
All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Results are available within one to two weeks via your donor account on RedCrossBlood.org or the donor app.
Blood drives next week at Newman Grove, St. Edward
Red Cross blood drives are coming up in early March at Newman Grove and St. Edward.