FFA Week celebration continues at NGHS

Newman Grove FFA Chapter is continuing the National FFA Week special events this week.

• Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Elementary Ag Literacy lessons at Lindsay Holy Family. No school at Newman Grove.

• Thursday, Feb. 25 — “Battle of the Tractors,” drive your tractor to school day; elementary and high school students can wear their favorite tractor gear and colors.

• Friday, Feb. 26 — Ag Olympics in the high school gyms at both Newman Grove and Lindsay HF; Kiss the Mystery Farm Animal.