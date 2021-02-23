Petersburg Fire & Rescue gets replacement ambulance

Last week, the Petersburg Fire Department took possession of a recent Boone County 2016 ambulance. It is four wheel drive which Fire Chief Baumgartner stated will help when called to rural areas and road conditions are not the best. It will replace the current ambulance which was not a four wheel drive. Plans are to sell the old ambulance.

The additional room in the 2016 model will allow ambulance personnel to stand up allowing for a more comfortable work environment. There are many added features to this vehicle.

Cost was $25,000 which was paid for by the Rural Fire Board.

More details in the Feb. 24 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.