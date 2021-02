St. Edward speech team members earned medals at both the Columbus Lakeview meet on Friday, Feb. 19, and the large meet at York on Saturday.At Lakeview, the St. Edward oral interpretation of drama team placed seventh, and Izabelle Zurovski placed fourth in poetry.In Saturday’s competition, Grace Tibor was the champion in poetry and Izabelle Zurovski placed sixth in poetry.The St. Edward OID team placed third at York.