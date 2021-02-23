Walker Stuhr qualifies for national forensics meet

Walker Stuhr of Petersburg, a junior at Doane University, Crete, ranked second amongst all collegiate orators at the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Association’s annual state tournament this year.

Walker was Doane’s top performer in the recent NIFA state tournament, as second place overall. This placement qualified Walker for the annual Interstate Oratorical Association’s (IOA) National Tournament, which will take place in April, 2021.

Each year, the two best orators from each state are invited to compete in the IOA’s national tournament. In addition, each competitor’s speech is published in the annual publication Winning Orations.