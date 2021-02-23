Special Events

Zion Lutheran presents quilt

February 23, 2021
In a free drawing, Zion Lutheran Church of Albion awarded the quilt made by its Sew Happy Mission Quilters group, to Linda Thies, left, on Monday, Feb. 22.
The quilt give-away was a special event to mark the 75th anniversary of the quilt group, along with Valentine’s Day.
Pastor Carolann Hopcke, right, was on hand to present the quilt.