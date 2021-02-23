In a free drawing, Zion Lutheran Church of Albion awarded the quilt made by its Sew Happy Mission Quilters group, to Linda Thies, left, on Monday, Feb. 22.
The quilt give-away was a special event to mark the 75th anniversary of the quilt group, along with Valentine’s Day.
Pastor Carolann Hopcke, right, was on hand to present the quilt.
Zion Lutheran presents quilt
In a free drawing, Zion Lutheran Church of Albion awarded the quilt made by its Sew Happy Mission Quilters group, to Linda Thies, left, on Monday, Feb. 22.