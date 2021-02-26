Boone Central advances to district basketball final

The Boone Central Cardinals pulled away from Columbus Scotus Thursday night, winning the C1-6 Sub-District tournament in Albion with a 57-41 decision.

Trailing 30-26 two minutes into the second half, Boone Central turned to its defense. Fueled by Scotus turnovers, the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run and outscored the Shamrocks 21-6 in the third period to assume control of the contest.

Boone Central (13-12) advances to the C1-1 District final with the victory. The Cardinals, seeded #16 in the C1 district final field, will face two-time defending state champion and #1 seeded Auburn (22-0) Monday at Crete High School (7 p.m.). The winner will claim a berth in the 2021 Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament.

(Sub-District and District Final details will appear in the Mar. 3 edition of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune)