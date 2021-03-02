BCHC offers added appointments for COVID vaccine

Boone County Health Center is now nearing completion of its reservation list for COVID-19 vaccinations and will have more vaccine available in the near future.

Those in Phase 1B (age 65 and over) who have not yet registered at: vaccinate.ne.gov, are urged to do so.

Those in Phase 1B who do not have internet access can call Jeanne Temme, RN, at the health center, 402-395-3154, for a reservation.

Those who may be under age 65 but have underlying health conditions making them more vulnerable to COVID-19, may also now make an appointment at 402-395-3154.