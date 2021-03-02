Dr. Mangus to join BCHC in 2022

Boone County Health Center announced this week that Dr. Carissa Mangus will join the Health Center in July of 2022.Dr. Mangus is the daughter of recently-retired Boone County Health Center Physician Assistant Jacquie Brugman.“We are privileged to welcome Dr. Mangus to our medical team as we continue providing comprehensive, readily available care in our communities,” said Dr. Tony Kusek. “She will compliment the services currently offered at Boone County Health Center.”Dr. Mangus earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska in Omaha and attended medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Her focus will be on family medicine including obstetrics (OB) care.