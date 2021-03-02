Nebraska Owners Insurance opens Albion location
Amy Bishop is the licensed agent and agency manager here. She has five years of experience in the insurance industry in the Boone County area and in Grand Island. She is being assisted by Chip Bullock, agent manager and a specialist in commercial and agricultural insurance.
The company’s headquarters is in Callaway, and it also has an office in Lincoln. Liana Hrupek, based in Callaway, is operations manager and agent.
Complete story in the March 3 Albion News/Boone County Tribune.