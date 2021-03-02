Petersburg Legion invites local businesses to celebrate Poppy Day

Petersburg American Legion and Auxiliary will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Poppy Day this year. They are asking Petersburg businesses to join in the celebration by creating a display in windows or business area. Please add a banner designating the 100th anniversary theme somewhere in the display. Businesses are being asked to keep their displays through Memorial Day.

These decorations will be judged by the Jr. Pirates 4-H Club on April 24, 2021,

The Jr. Pirates have been helpers for the Poppy Day distribution for many years.

If there are questions, contact any Auxiliary member.