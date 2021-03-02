School personnel begin receiving vaccine

St. Michael’s School teachers and staff were able to get their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday afternoon, March 1, at school from the Nebraska National Guard. Above, a Guardsman vaccinates second grade teacher Lynzee Nelson.

Boone Central teachers will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shots next Wednesday afternoon, March 10, at school.

The schools are now in the lower blue or “elevated risk” level for COVID spread, with some relaxation of guidelines. However, there will still be a mask requirement. Physical distancing, contact tracing of any reported cases, and additional cleaning protocols will continue.