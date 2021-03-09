Chamber plans Luck O’ the Irish event

Several local businesses will be participating in a “Luck O’ the Irish” event on St. Patrick’s Day next Wednesday, March 17.

The businesses will be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day and will have scratch tickets available for customers, as well as special sales that day.

Participating businesses are:

– Timeless Floral, Rentals & Decor

– Albion News and Boone County Tribune

– The Dotted Daisy

– Boutique 29eleven

– Nicole2Jane

– Wells Hallmark