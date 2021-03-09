St. Michael’s Parish plans St. Patrick’s event Sunday

St. Michael’s Parish in Albion will be holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day roast beef and sausage dinner this Sunday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be a take-out dinner served from the Albion KC Hall. A limited space will also be available for dine-in.

Meal deliveries are available for those confined to their homes.

An online auction is being held, with a variety of prizes. Register and bid at temmesolditonline.hibid.com. Bidding closes at 2 p.m. on March 14. A split the pot raffle will also be held.