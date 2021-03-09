Special Events

St. Michael’s Parish plans St. Patrick’s event Sunday

March 9, 2021
web, 3-8, St. Patrick'sSt. Michael’s Parish in Albion will be holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day roast beef and sausage dinner this Sunday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This will be a take-out dinner served from the Albion KC Hall. A limited space will also be available for dine-in.
Meal deliveries are available for those confined to their homes.
An online auction is being held, with a variety of prizes. Register and bid at temmesolditonline.hibid.com. Bidding closes at 2 p.m. on March 14. A split the pot raffle will also be held.