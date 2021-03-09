Who will be Mr. Newman Grove?

A light-hearted event will be held Saturday, March 20, aimed at raising money for a new roof on the Newman Grove Community Center.

It will be a “Mr. Newman Grove” pageant, featuring local men who agree to be part of this fun event starting at 7 p.m. and sponsored by the Community Club.

The competition will include a Sexy Leg contest, makeup application, Cat Walk, and questions and answers of the contestants.

It is BYOB with an admission charge, and audience members will vote by placing cash in the bucket of their favored contestant.

A fund-raising goal of $40,000 has been set for the new roof. Additional building improvements will be new flooring, painting and (long term) window replacement.

Another fund-raiser for this purpose is the Newman Grove Bluejay sidewalk stencil project. Reservations for these are being accepted.