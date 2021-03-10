Boone Central speech team wins district, qualifies for state in seven events

Boone Central High School speech team earned the C1-5 District championship, with state qualifiers in seven events on Tuesday, March 9, at Grand Island Central Catholic.

Head coach Joel Sup reported 13 Cardinal entries advanced to finals and competed to be among the top three for a trip to state.

The Cardinals emerged with two district champions, two second places, three third places, three fourth places, a fifth place and two sixth place medalists.

Boone Central won the team championship over runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic. Other teams competing were Aquinas Catholic, Central City, Centura, Ord, Ravenna and St. Paul.

The “Men in Boats” oral interpretation of drama team of Caleb Kohl, Seth Wright, Serena Henry, Tessa Hamling and Claire Weidner won the district title in their event.

Gage Groeteke and Julia Nore were also district champs in duet acting.

Qualifying for state as runner-up medalists were Rachel Malander in extemporaneous speaking and Julia Nore in serious prose.

Third place medalists heading for state are Jonny Lindgren in poetry, Madyson Zoucha in persuasive speaking and Rachel Malander in informative speaking.

Boone Central’s fourth place medalists were Taylor Beierman in extemporaneous speaking; Jonny Lindgren and Seth Wright in duet acting; and the “Salem” OID team of Gage Groeteke, Abby Brodersen, Ashlyn Krohn, Lauryn Wright and Bella Meyer.

Bella Meyer was also a fifth place medalist in poetry. Sixth place medalists were Marisa Malander in persuasive speaking and Tanner Bauld in humorous prose.

State championship competition for Class C1 will be Thursday, March 18, at Kearney High School.