Beaver speech team qualifies for state in six events

Boone County area speech teams found plenty of success in their district tournaments last week, with many state qualifiers.Those who placed first, second or third advanced to the State Speech Meet this Thursday, March 18, at Kearney.St. Edward State QualifiersSt. Edward High School has had a strong speech team for the past several years, and this year earned the team runner-up title in the D2-4 District Tournament, which they hosted last Wednesday, March 10. The Beavers qualified for state in six events.Hampton won the team competition with 218 points, and St. Edward scored 168. Spalding Academy placed fifth in the nine-team district meet with 90 points.St. Edward head coach Chase King pointed out that five of his speech team members are in more than one event at state. Freshman Izabelle Zurovski qualified for state in three events. Sophomores Malaina Francis and Grace Tibor, Maddison Reeves and Payton Fitchner are each qualified in two events.St. Edward speakers qualified for the state meet in six events. The state qualifiers are:• Izabelle Zurovski in poetry (second place);• Grace Tibor in poetry (first place);• Izabelle Zurovski and Malaina Francis in duet acting (third);• Payton Fitchner in serious prose (second)• Maddison Reeves in humorous prose (first);• Oral interpretation of drama team: Maddison Reeves, Payton Fitchner, Malaina Francis, Grace Tibor and Izabelle Zurovski (first place).