Bullride event set Saturday night at new arena

Watch for plenty of thrills and spills at the 26th annual Gateway to the Sandhills Bullride this Saturday, March 20, at the Niewohner Arena in the Boone County Ag and Education Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The event preview starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the competition at 7:30 p.m. It is sponsored by the Albion FFA Alumni.

Some 35 to 40 riders are expected. Stock will be supplied by Rodeo Rose Productions. Advance tickets are available at Albion ThriftyWay, Gragert’s Market or White Star Oil Co. Tickets are also available at the door.