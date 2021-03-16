Easter Egg Hunt will be March 28 in St. Edward

St. Edward community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Sunday, March 28, at the football field starting at 3 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be arriving for pictures with the children, 15 minutes before the hunt at 2:45 p.m.

The hunt will have age divisions and is open to children 12 years old and younger. The eggs will be color coded for each age group.

Everyone is asked to be mindful of community building construction going on across the street to the east.