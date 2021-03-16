Newman Grove’s annual Fire and Rescue Banquet was held Saturday, March 13, at the Newman Grove Fire Hall.
Attending were fire department personnel, Rural Fire Board members, Newman Grove City Council members, and honorary fire department members.
Above, Mark Seier congratulated Connie Johnson, co-captain of Newman Grove Rescue, on 30 years of service.
Newman Grove Fire/Rescue holds annual banquet
