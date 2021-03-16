Petersburg plans Ag Appreciation Breakfast

Petersburg Community Club is sponsoring the annual Agriculture Appreciation Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Petersburg Fire Hall.

They will be serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said: “We appreciate the contributions of our area farmers and ag production businesses. We salute their hard work and recognize the importance of agriculture in our community.”