Winds bring down tree in Petersburg

Petersburg, along with most of Nebraska, reported winds of 30-40 miles per hour winds with gusts up to 50 miles an hour, and nearly four inches of rain last weekend.

Weather conditions caused a Cornhusker Public District power outage for a couple of hours in the line running west of town from the south to the north on Saturday evening. The slow rain, though beneficial, and continuous wind was causing big problems for ranchers and farmers calving.

This conifer tree was blown down and lodged in the next tree on the property of Tom and Doreen Miller and family. Fortunately, no damage was done to any buildings