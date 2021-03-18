Petersburg Legion to honor longtime members

At the weekly Petersburg Legion fish fry this Friday, March 19, a special recognition honoring 50 or more years of membership in the post will be held at 7 p.m.
A special commemorative cake will be served and the first drawing of the American Legion Junior Leaders and Jr. Pirate 4-H Club Poppy Day raffle will be held.
Honored members from Petersburg will include:
George Arends 55 years
Ralph Pelster 52 years
Ferd Schrage 66 years
Don Seier 54 years
Frank Stuhr 53 years
Marv Thieman 50 years
Ray Thieman 54 years
Other members:
Thomas Arends of Gering 53 years
Gerald Krause of Omaha 55 years
Thomas Lordeman of Norfolk 54 years
Lawrence Paup of Central City 53 years
James Temme of West Des Moines, IA 50 years
Maurice Spieker of Indian Land, SC 50 years
Post 334 Auxiliary members being recognized for
50 years plus membership from Petersburg are:
Virginia Foss 64 years
Ramona Schrage 59 years
Other member:
Alice Reed of Omaha 60 years