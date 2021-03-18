Petersburg Legion to honor longtime members

At the weekly Petersburg Legion fish fry this Friday, March 19, a special recognition honoring 50 or more years of membership in the post will be held at 7 p.m.

A special commemorative cake will be served and the first drawing of the American Legion Junior Leaders and Jr. Pirate 4-H Club Poppy Day raffle will be held.

Honored members from Petersburg will include:

George Arends 55 years

Ralph Pelster 52 years

Ferd Schrage 66 years

Don Seier 54 years

Frank Stuhr 53 years

Marv Thieman 50 years

Ray Thieman 54 years

Other members:

Thomas Arends of Gering 53 years

Gerald Krause of Omaha 55 years

Thomas Lordeman of Norfolk 54 years

Lawrence Paup of Central City 53 years

James Temme of West Des Moines, IA 50 years

Maurice Spieker of Indian Land, SC 50 years

Post 334 Auxiliary members being recognized for

50 years plus membership from Petersburg are:

Virginia Foss 64 years

Ramona Schrage 59 years

Other member:

Alice Reed of Omaha 60 years