BC student’s music review appears in ‘Teen Ink’

A music review by a Boone Central student, Julia Nore, was published in the most recent edition of Teen Ink magazine. This is a national online-only magazine featuring student submissions, and is often used by teachers to supplement their curriculum. Cassie Olson, Boone Central English teacher, uses the publication for this purpose.

Julia’s review was about Lindsey Stirling, a dynamic electric violinist, who recently released a new album called “Artemis.”

