Home, Farm & Garden Show here this weekend

Plans are set for this year’s 10th anniversary Boone County Home, Farm & Garden Show at the fairgrounds.

This year’s event will be Friday, March 26, from 4 to 9 p.m. (sneak preview), and Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New features this year are a BIGGO BASH game now underway at sponsoring businesses, and free spring photo sessions with two photographers who will have booths at the show.

Admission is discounted for those who bring non-perishable food items. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Over 100 booths are filled with ideas and products for the home, farm and garden. There will also be several outdoor displays.

