Jordan Fowlkes swept to victory amongst a glamorous field of nine candidates in the 2021 “Mr. Newman Grove” pageant last Saturday night, March 20.
The pageant was held to raise funds for a new roof on the Newman Grove Community Center. It included a “sexy leg” contest, makeup application, “cat walk” and interview session with master of ceremonies and host Clint Leifeld.
The nine contestants were, front l.-r., Spencer Wallin, Braxton Staack, Jordan Fowlkes, Kyle Eversole and Brett Miller and, back, Ryan Chilson, Jason Kaufman, Tyson Jorgensen and Kurtis Dawson.
‘Mr. Newman Grove’ Pageant is successful fundraiser for Community Center
