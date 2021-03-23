‘Mr. Newman Grove’ Pageant is successful fundraiser for Community Center

Jordan Fowlkes swept to victory amongst a glamorous field of nine candidates in the 2021 “Mr. Newman Grove” pageant last Saturday night, March 20.

The pageant was held to raise funds for a new roof on the Newman Grove Community Center. It included a “sexy leg” contest, makeup application, “cat walk” and interview session with master of ceremonies and host Clint Leifeld.

The nine contestants were, front l.-r., Spencer Wallin, Braxton Staack, Jordan Fowlkes, Kyle Eversole and Brett Miller and, back, Ryan Chilson, Jason Kaufman, Tyson Jorgensen and Kurtis Dawson.

