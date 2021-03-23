New owner to reopen St. Edward business

Frostee Treet in St. Edward, has been purchased by Kaitlin Roan of St. Edward with plans to reopen later this spring.

Kaitlin was born in Columbus and after moving several times, settled in St. Edward to be near family. Her grandmother owned the Country Inn in Cedar Rapids, and as a child, Kaitlin would help her with her work. She enjoyed those times and wanted to own and operate her own business someday.

She is now cleaning and giving the building a facelift. She has upgraded the dining room and is installing a new kitchen, plus other changes.

