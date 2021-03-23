Petersburg Legion to honor Korean War vets

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at the weekly Petersburg Legion fish fry, a special recognition will be held to honor the Korean War Veterans at 7 p.m.

A special commemorative cake will be served and the final drawing of the American Legion Junior Leaders and Jr. Pirate 4-H Club Poppy Day raffle will be held.

Honored members from Petersburg are:

Harry Cunningham

Don Firese

Doug Rueth

Ferd Schrage

Don Seier

Hank Thieman

Ted Thieman

Other honored members are:

Ken Salber, Tucson, AZ

Maurice Spieker, Indian Land, SC

Ed Thieman, Kilgore, TX