On Friday, March 26, 2021 at the weekly Petersburg Legion fish fry, a special recognition will be held to honor the Korean War Veterans at 7 p.m.
A special commemorative cake will be served and the final drawing of the American Legion Junior Leaders and Jr. Pirate 4-H Club Poppy Day raffle will be held.
Honored members from Petersburg are:
Harry Cunningham
Don Firese
Doug Rueth
Ferd Schrage
Don Seier
Hank Thieman
Ted Thieman
Other honored members are:
Ken Salber, Tucson, AZ
Maurice Spieker, Indian Land, SC
Ed Thieman, Kilgore, TX
Petersburg Legion to honor Korean War vets
