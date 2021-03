Lisa Schumacher, principal at St. Michael’s School in Albion for the past 13 years, will become the new administrator at Pope John/St. Boniface Catholic Schools in Elgin next fall.She began her teaching career at St. Michael’s in 1992 and became principal there in 2008 while finishing her master’s degree. She grew up in Elgin and graduated from both St. Boniface and Pope John Central Catholic (1987).Schumacher was named Archdiocese of Omaha Administrator of the Year in 2015.