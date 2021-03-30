Allen Benson poses with his replica of the original Palestine Baptist Church, which was located in rural Platte County east of St. Edward.
The original church was dedicated in 1889 and served the congregation until burning to the ground in March of 1983. A new church was built on the site.
Using old photos and his own memories, Benson built the replica which is on display during the month of April at the St. Edward Public Library.
Benson displays church replica
