Easter Egg Hunts in three towns Saturday

Easter Egg Hunts will be held at Albion, Newman Grove and Petersburg on Saturday, April 3.

Albion’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Fuller Park, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the hunt at 10 a.m. Areas will be designated for three age groups.

An Easter Egg Hunt for children up to fourth grade will be held April 3 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, starting at 1 p.m. The hunt will be outdoors on the Mid-Nebraska grounds.

Petersburg’s Easter Egg Hunt will be April 3 for children age 10 and younger at the park along Highway 14, starting at 1 p.m. This hunt is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.