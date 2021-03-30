Easter Egg Hunts will be held at Albion, Newman Grove and Petersburg on Saturday, April 3.
Albion’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Fuller Park, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and the hunt at 10 a.m. Areas will be designated for three age groups.
An Easter Egg Hunt for children up to fourth grade will be held April 3 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, starting at 1 p.m. The hunt will be outdoors on the Mid-Nebraska grounds.
Petersburg’s Easter Egg Hunt will be April 3 for children age 10 and younger at the park along Highway 14, starting at 1 p.m. This hunt is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club.
Easter Egg Hunts in three towns Saturday
